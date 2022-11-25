March 8, 1932-November 21, 2022

MASON CITY-Robert W. Gilbert, 90, of Mason City, died Monday (November 21, 2022) at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 11:30 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen, officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

The family will greet friends and serve refreshments from 9:30 am until 11:30 am at the funeral home on Saturday.

Robert Wayne “Bob” Gilbert was born March 8, 1932 at Buffalo Center, a son of Harry K. and Jennie R. (Rippentrop) Gilbert.

Bob attended Buffalo Center schools and graduated from Britt High School, Britt, Iowa. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he returned to North Iowa and began working in the construction business.

He was united in marriage to Arlene Joy Stoltenberg at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, on August 14, 1955.

Bob owned and operated his own construction company in Mason City for many years, R. W. Gilbert Construction, where he built numerous homes and helped develop several areas in Mason City.

He held memberships in the Masons, Shriners, First United Methodist Church, and the Mason City Country Club.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all. Among the many things he will be remembered for is handing out two dollar bills. He took great pride in sharing them with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom still carry a $2 bill in their wallet to this day.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arlene J. Gilbert, Mason City; daughter, Lynn (Donald) Esser, Mason City; grandchildren, Reed (Christina) McManigal, Des Moines, Paige (Jay) Akins, Costa Mesa, CA, Jack (Mandi Burkley) Esser, Des Moines; great grandchildren, Gus and Gigi Akins, Banks, Faye, Marlowe McManigal; brothers, Russell Gilbert, Mora, MN, David (Pat) Gilbert, Mason City; brothers in-law, Gene Stoltenberg, Cedar Rapids, Marlin (Betty) Stoltenberg, Mason City; several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Cronk, Mary Ellen Dolling, Lilly Gilbert; brothers, Donald and Harry Gilbert; and two children in infancy, Jerry Wayne and Lisa Joy.

