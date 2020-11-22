Robert Stephen Swanson

June 1, 1944-November 16, 2020

CLEAR LAKE - Robert Stephen Swanson, 76, of Clear Lake, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home.

Per Bob's wishes, his body has been cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, likely next summer.

Bob was born June 1, 1944, the son of Dr. William and Ellen Swanson in Mason City. He married Dorene Machan on October 21, 1978, in Elberon, IA, but they later divorced. During their marriage, they had two children.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Bob continued his education at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he earned his law degree. After college, he served in Vietnam within the JAG Corps. Following his military service, he returned to Mason City, and then later moved to Clear Lake. He practiced law in North Iowa for five decades.

Bob was a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, Rotary, and he created many memories at the Outing Club in Clear Lake since his childhood. He was also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association for 50 years. In his free time, you could always find Bob on the water, sailing and boating.