Robert & Shirleen Fricke
March 19, 1936-July 3, 2020 | March 16, 1937-Nov. 19, 2020
Please Join Our Family To Honor & Celebrate The Life of Robert H. Fricke & Shirleen J. Fricke At A Memorial Service and Reception.
10:00 AM Visitation
11:00 AM Service
On Saturday, July 3, 2021
A Luncheon will follow
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel
126 3rd St NE,
Mason City IA 50401
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City
