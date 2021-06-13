 Skip to main content
Robert & Shirleen Fricke
March 19, 1936-July 3, 2020 | March 16, 1937-Nov. 19, 2020

Please Join Our Family To Honor & Celebrate The Life of Robert H. Fricke & Shirleen J. Fricke At A Memorial Service and Reception.

10:00 AM Visitation

11:00 AM Service

On Saturday, July 3, 2021

A Luncheon will follow

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel

126 3rd St NE,

Mason City IA 50401

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City

