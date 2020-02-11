Robert Sanger
October 11, 1945 - February 5, 2020
Britt, Iowa - Robert Sanger, 74, of Britt passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Sanger will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt with Father Jim Dubert and Father Nils Hernandez concelebrating, along with Pastor Robert Dodge. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the High School on Monday.
Robert L. Sanger was born on October 11, 1945, in Monona, Iowa to parents Franklin W. and Florence (Berg) Sanger. His youth centered around farm life, with much work being done in the rural McGregor setting. He attended country schools through 6th grade, followed by enrollment at MFL High School in Monona. It was during these high school years that he participated in athletics and developed his lifelong love for all sports activities, especially football and track.
Following high school graduation in 1963, he worked a year at various jobs in the Waterloo area and began his collegiate education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, in the fall of 1964. Much success in college football and track provided a real foundation for his own coaching success. Bob was later named to Upper Iowa's Football Hall of Fame.
Following college graduation, Bob interviewed and was hired by Britt Community Schools in fall of 1968. Bob was united in marriage to Linda Rae Rose on August 2, 1969 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monona, and she joined him in Britt. What a perfect hire for him and his future family. The high school football championship in 1973 produced early success for the program with another first place finish being added in 1996, and most recently, with a third state championship title in 2019. State track championships in 1974, 1992, 2007 and 2008 along with a number of state second and third place finishes presented quite an admirable coaching career. Among his individual awards was induction into the IAHSAA Coaches Hall of Fame, several conference Coach of Year Awards, as well as the current Walt Fiegel Award.
Bob is survived by his wife of fifty years, Linda. Four sons survive and provided many exciting years of watching athletic endeavors at Britt and West Hancock and Central College in Pella. They are Kevin of Mankato, Rick (Danielle) of Urbandale, Jeff (Christy) of Montezuma, and Mark (Taylor) of Britt. Four grandchildren also brightened the elderly lives: Avery and Kenley and Nicholas and Emily. Surviving siblings include Karl (Betty) of Waterloo, Ed (Teri) of Dubuque, Rose Hermodson of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Dave (Connie) of McGregor, and Bernice (Doug) Stinski of Mesa, Arizona, along with fifteen nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, grandparents, an infant brother Franklin, and niece Cassey.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the Sanger family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund. Contribute online at Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund, or mail to Sanger Family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 342, Britt, Iowa, 50423.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
