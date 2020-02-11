Robert Sanger

Following college graduation, Bob interviewed and was hired by Britt Community Schools in fall of 1968. Bob was united in marriage to Linda Rae Rose on August 2, 1969 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monona, and she joined him in Britt. What a perfect hire for him and his future family. The high school football championship in 1973 produced early success for the program with another first place finish being added in 1996, and most recently, with a third state championship title in 2019. State track championships in 1974, 1992, 2007 and 2008 along with a number of state second and third place finishes presented quite an admirable coaching career. Among his individual awards was induction into the IAHSAA Coaches Hall of Fame, several conference Coach of Year Awards, as well as the current Walt Fiegel Award.