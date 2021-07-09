Robert S. Swanson

June 1, 1944-November 16, 2020

Robert S. Swanson, age 76, died on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1944,the son of Dr. William and Ellen Swanson in Mason City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 10th, 2021 from 4-7 pm, at the VFW at 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Bob continued his education at Carleton College in MN and Southern Methodist University in Dallas TX where he earned his Law degree. After college, he served in Vietnam within the JAG Corps. Following his military service, he returned to Mason City, then later moved to Clear Lake. He practiced law in North Iowa for five decades and was a member of the Iowa State Bar Association for 50 years.

Bob was a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, Rotary, and Noon Lions Club. Bob created many memories at the Outing Club in Clear Lake since his childhood. Bobs passion was spending time on the water sailing and boating.

Bob is survived by two children, Chelsea Swanson of Cedar Rapids and Philip Swanson of West Des Moines; siblings Mary Ellen Salinas of Texas and Richard (Diane) Swanson of Marion, Iowa, three nephews and a niece.

Memorials can made to Clear Lake Yacht Club Sailing School or Clear Lake Noon Lions Club.