Robert Rudolf Nordmeyer

November 5, 1932-November 19, 2019
GREENE --- Funeral Services for Robert R. ‘Bob' Nordmeyer, 87, of West Des Moines, formerly of Greene will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery Greene with Military Honors conducted by Tack-Barnett Post 268 American Legion of Greene.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00, Monday, at the church.
Robert Rudolf ‘Bob' Nordmeyer was born November 5, 1932 in Clarksville, Iowa, son of Robert Peter and Edna Maria Mina (Schluter) Nordmeyer and died November 19, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.
He was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene, Iowa. He was baptized December 25, 1932 in Clarksville, Iowa and confirmed March 30, 1947 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. He also enjoyed attending Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Bob attended country elementary schools and graduated from Greene High School in 1950. After graduation, he attended college at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa until 1952. In June 1953, he was inducted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in May of 1955. Bob was a member of Tack-Barnett Post 268 American Legion of Greene.
After discharge, he developed his carpentry skills working for local construction companies prior to joining his brother Bill in partnership in Nordmeyer Construction for many years. He continued to own and operate the company following his brother's retirement. Bob was a very hard working man, also spending nights and weekends farming.
He was united in marriage to Marjorie Morse on August 21, 1955 at West St. Charles Methodist Church, Charles City, Iowa. Bob and Marjorie enjoyed their retirement years traveling the United States in their motor home and spending winters with their friends in Florence, Arizona.
Bob was a fun-loving, kind-hearted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved many sports, including being a pitcher of fast pitch softball, bowling, golf, dancing, and watching his favorite sports teams (Vikings, Twins, and Cyclones). He loved to spend time with his wife and family, including 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Bob will be sadly missed by his living family members, including his wife Marjorie, of 64 years; his children: Karla (Steve) Tower, Steve (Paige) Nordmeyer, Greg (Leigh) Nordmeyer, and Kevin (Beth) Nordmeyer; grandchildren: RaeAnn (Ben) Skeers, Alyssa Nordmeyer, Erin (Matt) Swenka, Bradley (Dani) Nordmeyer, Amanda (Jon) Wright, Stephanie (Trevor) Gearhart, Jessica Nordmeyer, Ben Nordmeyer, Sam Nordmeyer, Tom Nordmeyer; great-grandchildren: Dylan Skeers, Raymond Skeers, Logan Swenka, and Remington Nordmeyer.
The family of Bob Nordmeyer acknowledges your kind expression of sympathy offered to them.
Memorials may be directed to: Kavanagh House at 900 56th Street in Des Moines, Iowa 50312. www.everystep.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.
