Robert “Rob” W. Buckley

August 15, 1962-January 21, 2022

GARNER-Robert “Rob” W. Buckley, 59, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home southwest of Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial may be directed to the Rob Buckley Memorial Fund.

Robert William Buckley, the son of Elmer and Marion (Brozik) Buckley, was born August 15, 1962 in Britt. He attended and graduated from Klemme High School in 1981. Rob continued his education at Iowa State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. After graduation, he returned home to help on the family farm operating a grain and livestock business. He lived on an acreage southwest of Garner with Lola Vaith. Rob enjoyed playing with his grandchildren who lovingly called him “Papa Rob”, following Iowa State athletics, visiting friends, researching cattle and corn prices, and crop checking dirt tours with his dog, Molly.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner.

Rob is survived by the love of his life, Lola Vaith of Garner; daughters, Bridget (Aaron) Weddle of West Des Moines and Alli Vaith (Joseph) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Harrison and Lincoln Seltun; six siblings, Barbara (Rod) Hrubes Dodd of Garner, Thomas Buckley of Aledo, IL, Carol (Jerry) Tlach of Britt, Linda (Jim) Gomez of Nora Springs, Bonnie (Dale) Hackman of Fort Atkinson and Paul (Danika) Buckley of Ventura; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Kelsey) Hrubes, Andrea (Tom) Welter, Nathan Hrubes, Travis Dodd, Corey (Emily) Dodd, Julie (Matt) Schreiber, Lori (David) Kelly, Michael (Amanda) Tlach, Kevin (Kate) Tlach, Nicholas Gomez, Amanda (Peter) Blanchard, Patrick Gomez, Garrett Hackman, Jacob (Megan) Hackman, Justin (Kelsey) Hackman, Brody Hackman, Dustin (Cammie) Smith, Cole Buckley and Kaden Buckley; an uncle, Ron (Phyllis) Brozik of Garner; an aunt, Donna Buckley of Clear Lake; and good friend, Andrew Urich of Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marion (Brozik) Buckley; brother, Steven Buckley; nephew, Ryan Hrubes; and aunt and uncles, Jim and Ella Marie Ridder, Tony and Margaret McLaughlin, Leonard Buckley and Maurice Buckley. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com