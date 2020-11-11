Robert R. Young

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Joe Sevcek officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given in memory of Bob to Gateway Hospice or Cardinal Grove Assisted Living.

Robert Rudolph Young, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Simper) Young, was born July 3, 1927 in Mason City. He grew up on a farm west of Garner and attended country school until the eighth grade. Bob worked on the farm until 1949 when he began working at the Farmer's Coop in Garner. On November 11, 1949 he married Mildred L. Keith at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Bob served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in December of 1953 he returned home to Garner and continued working for the Milwaukee Railroad – Soo Line until his retirement in 1988 culminating 38 years of service.