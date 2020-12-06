Robert Norman Anderson Jr.

December 19, 1944 - December 3, 2020

MASON CITY – Robert Norman Anderson Jr., 75, of Ventura, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1309 S Kentucky Ave. with Roger Wangsness officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 P.M. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Ellington Prairie Cemetery, Garner. Memorials can be directed to the family of Robert Anderson Jr. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bob was born on December 19, 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to parents Robert Sr. and Dorothy (Greimann) Anderson. Bob graduated from Ventura High School in 1963. In 1965, he graduated from Mason City Junior College where he played football and basketball. Bob then attended Mankato State College where he graduated with a bachelors degree in 1968.

Bob married Josephine Maria Giusti on July 3, 1980, in the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple had five children.