Robert Meyerhofer passed away on Labor Day, 2022, at 49 years of age. Born in Iowa, where nurses immediately commented on his long eyelashes, he earned a Bachelors degree in history from Boise State, graduated from law school at the University of Iowa, and worked briefly at Dewey Ballantine in New York City before returning to northern Iowa, where he spent the remainder of his life (aside from road trips to nearly every state in the country). An avid sports fan, he was known for his pool skills, his quick wit, and his ability to make friends as easily as others cast a shadow. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Madelyn, and is survived by his father, Don, his brother, Michael, and more friends than can be contained in your average phone book. He passed away after a long battle with coronavirus and CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia), the latter of which caused him a great deal of trouble in his latter years. Nevertheless, he always had a sympathetic ear for those who needed it, and his family asks that you honor him by doing the same.