Robert M. Quayle
April 1, 1933 - May 23, 2020
FOREST CITY - Robert “Bob” Mason Quayle, 87, of Forest City, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after battling cancer.
In lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.
Robert was born April 1, 1933, to Lester “Jim” and Agnes (Johnson) Quayle. He was the older of two sons. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1950.
He married Lorraine (Juhl) Quayle on July 24, 1955 after he completed military service in Germany. They raised four children Dick, Carmen, Beth, and Annette on their dairy farm south of Forest City. Bob loved to keep busy between working on the farm, Winnebago Industries, and also Wednesday nights at the Sale Barn for several years.
He had a full life filled with family, friends, cribbage, playing cards, hunting/fishing, and finding bargains. He enjoyed any kind of animal, fishing trips to Canada, driving trams at Puckerbrush Days, square dancing, and blue grass festivals. His quiet faith with Jesus was important to him. He attended First Baptist Church of Forest City with his family.
He embraced life to the fullest in his own unique way, making for many good stories to tell. His legacy will continue with his children (4), grandchildren (15), and great grandchildren (14).
Cards can be sent to the family at 2575 Sockum Ridge Road, Washington, IA 52353. The family would like memorial donations to go to Hospice of Washington County.
