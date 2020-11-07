Robert L. Duda

July 1, 1938-November 5, 2020

Mason City - Robert L. Duda, 82, of Mason City passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.

The family plans to have a private day at the golf course in his honor in the future.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be buried in Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Robert Louis Duda was born July 1, 1938 in Britt, IA, the son of Louis Joseph and Isabella Eleanora (Seifert) Duda. He attended McKinley Elementary and continued his education at Mason City High School, graduating in 1956. On November 21, 1959 Robert married the love of his life, Judith “Judy” C. Jensen in Mason City. The couple was blessed with three children, Michael, Daniel and Shannon. For many years Bob worked at A.M. Skankie in Mason City, later working for the M&St. L. Railroad, Armour Decker, Borden's Ice Cream, and most recently at Winnebago where he retired in 2006.

Bob enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors, something he enjoyed sharing with his family. The golf course was a special place for Bob and many days were spent with friends and family there.