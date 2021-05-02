Robert L. Crom

Bob, as he was known to most, was born February 15,1926 in Hampton, Iowa, son of Lloyd M. and Alice (Froning) Crom. He grew up on the family farm near Chapin, Iowa and graduated from Hampton High School in 1943. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After receiving an honorable discharge as a second-class petty officer, Bob earned an undergraduate degree (B.S.) from Iowa State University. On graduation day, June 9, 1950, he married Lucille (Lucy) Ritter of Reasnor, Iowa.

Bob began his professional career as a farm broadcaster for radio station KGLO in Mason City, Iowa and then for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC. He spent the next 40 years in various faculty and administrative roles within the land-grant university system. Thirteen years were as Director of Communications at North Dakota State University (1953-66), the last seven of which he was also Assistant to the President. During this period he earned advanced degrees from NDSU (M.S.) and Michigan State University (Ph.D.). He spent the next 22 years at Iowa State University where he served as Director of Alumni Affairs (1968-71) and Dean of Extension and Director of the Iowa Cooperative Extension Service (1981-88). His last professional assignment took him back to Washington, DC, where he served as Director of Extension and Outreach for the National Association of State Universities and Land Grant Colleges.