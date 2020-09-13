Robert L. Broghammer
(1941 - 2020)
Robert Leo Broghammer, D.D.S., 79, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Per Robert's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Robert's family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice, 302 N. Grand Ave. Ste. 5; Charles City, IA 50616.
Robert was born May 22, 1941, the son of Benjamin George and Mary “Lucille” (Murphy) Broghammer in Cedar Rapids. He married Jane A. Spreitzer on September 7, 1968, in Cedar Rapids.
A graduate of Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, Robert attended Creighton University in Omaha, and later received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in Iowa City. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969, working as a dentist at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant in 1971.
Following his service in the Navy, Robert and Jane moved to Clear Lake where he began his dental practice and would work for 30 years; retiring in 2001. After some time off, he made the most of his hobbies by going to work at Fleet Farm in Mason City. There, he was able to enjoy socializing about gardening, fishing, camping and hunting. He also volunteered and worked with the Boy Scouts of America earlier in his life, for nearly 10 years.
Robert was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Broghammer of Clear Lake; four children, Robert (Tracey) Broghammer of Castle Rock, CO, Jennifer Broghammer of Davenport, Anne (Matt) Boileau of Iowa City, and Catherine (Robert) Keech of Le Claire, IA; eleven grandchildren, Jordan (Alyx) Broghammer, Ava and Caden Broghammer, Cassie (Grant) Thompson, Callie Glidden and Corey Askildson, Ethan, Faith and Dawson Boileau, and Will and Lucy Keech; two brothers, Benjamin Broghammer and Frank (Paula) Broghammer; sister-in-law, Kathy Broghammer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou (Roger) Hanson; two brothers, Neil and Mark Broghammer; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Broghammer.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
