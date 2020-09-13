Robert L. Broghammer

Following his service in the Navy, Robert and Jane moved to Clear Lake where he began his dental practice and would work for 30 years; retiring in 2001. After some time off, he made the most of his hobbies by going to work at Fleet Farm in Mason City. There, he was able to enjoy socializing about gardening, fishing, camping and hunting. He also volunteered and worked with the Boy Scouts of America earlier in his life, for nearly 10 years.