Robert John Hamilton

January 15, 2023

SAVAGE-Robert (Bob) John Hamilton of Savage, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on January 15, 2023, at age 65 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Joan Clara (Streng) Hamilton.

Bob grew up and went to high school in Epworth, Iowa, before attending the University of Northern Iowa (a school he titled the “Harvard of the Midwest”). It was during his time at UNI that he met his future wife, Carmen Blake. They married on September 20, 1980, in Mason City, Iowa. They first met in tax class and their relationship grew into a loving marriage that prospered for 42 years and blessed them with two daughters, Caitlin and Claire.

After working in public accounting, Bob became the chief financial officer at Fredrikson, the largest law firm in the Twin Cities, where he continued to work for over 30 years. His career culminated in his appointment as the firm's chief operating officer, a role he served with dedication until his final day. He often remarked he had the best team and thoroughly enjoyed working alongside colleagues who became family. Bob made an indelible mark on the firm and leaves behind a legacy of collaboration, integrity, and stewardship.

While he was accomplished in his professional life, he was most proud of his role as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Caitlin and Claire have always said they won the parent lottery and are beyond thankful to have had Bob as their role model, best friend, and biggest fan. He never missed a single event over the many years of his daughters' collective sports involvement and school activities. Bob was a steady, calming force to all who knew him. He was smart, kind, humble, loyal, witty, and confident. We will miss his dry humor, sound advice, and his role as our personal GPS.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carmen; daughters, Caitlin (Erik) Fryklund and Claire (Andrew) Palmquist; grandchildren, Emma and Gavin Fryklund; sisters, Steph (Tom) McDermott, Amy (Jeff) Boll, Kristy (Greg) Lenz; brother, Pete (Cathy) Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Connie (Rex) Kerns, Cristy Blake, Cathy (Marcus) Spotts; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will occur on Monday, January 23 from 4-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, 7625 Mitchell Rd, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Dr, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with visitation at 10 AM. The service will also be available for online viewing via livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUCAu3xSUpA

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be directed to Global Rights for Women, an organization working to bring about systematic change and legal reform to prevent and end violence against women. Bob strongly believed in the organization's mission, and he served on its Board of Directors in honor of his two daughters. Donations can be made at: globalrightsforwomen.org/donate