Robert J. Welter
(1924-2020)
Robert J. Welter, 96, passed away on July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
A masked and socially distanced visitation will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4 pm until 6 pm. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 5:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.
A funeral Mass will take place at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City at 10:30 am on Monday, August 3.
He was born June 1, 1924, in Corwith, IA, to Rufus and Dorothy (Loebig) Welter. He graduated from Corwith High School in 1941 and continued his studies at the University of Iowa. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Corps, where he was a fighter pilot of P-51 Mustangs as well as a flight instructor during WWII. While in the service, he met his future wife, Jean Wright, at a USO dance in Coffeyville, KS. Their romance continued long-distance, and they married in August of 1947.
After the war, Bob returned to the University of Iowa to finish his degree. He spent most of his career working for the IRS until his retirement in 1982. He continued his military service in the Air Force Reserve and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
An avid golfer, Bob accomplished the rare achievement of four holes-in-one in the sport. Some of his fondest memories were his annual golf trips with ‘The Biloxi Group' and his frequent golfing trips to Florida. He also traveled to Europe, Australia, and Alaska, and made multiple trips to Hawaii.
A long-time umpire for Mason City's Little League, Bob was also a member of Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and Holy Family Church. He served on the Holy Family Parish Council and the YMCA board.
Bob was devoted to his family and coordinated many family reunions in Colorado, Delaware, Washington, DC, and North Carolina.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Jill Welter (Charles Huff), Lone Tree, IA; Jeff (Jessica) Welter, Chantilly, VA; Joel Welter, Round Hill, VA; Kim (John) Bahnsen, Charles City, IA; and Kelcie (Guy) Santiago, Springfield, OR; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Skitch of Lakewood, CA; and one sister-in-law, Leona Welter of Corwith, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; sons Kevin and Jon; and siblings Mary Jane DeGroote, William Welter, Thomas Welter, Rufus Charles Welter, and Gene Leroy Welter.
For those unable to join us, a video or livestream of the service will be offered on colonialchapels.com and https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyParishMasonCity/
Memorials can be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
