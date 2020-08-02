× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. Welter

(1924-2020)

Robert J. Welter, 96, passed away on July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

A masked and socially distanced visitation will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4 pm until 6 pm. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 5:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.

A funeral Mass will take place at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City at 10:30 am on Monday, August 3.

He was born June 1, 1924, in Corwith, IA, to Rufus and Dorothy (Loebig) Welter. He graduated from Corwith High School in 1941 and continued his studies at the University of Iowa. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Corps, where he was a fighter pilot of P-51 Mustangs as well as a flight instructor during WWII. While in the service, he met his future wife, Jean Wright, at a USO dance in Coffeyville, KS. Their romance continued long-distance, and they married in August of 1947.

After the war, Bob returned to the University of Iowa to finish his degree. He spent most of his career working for the IRS until his retirement in 1982. He continued his military service in the Air Force Reserve and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.