Robert J. Hemann

June 29, 1931-October 10, 2021

STACYVILLE-Robert Joseph Hemann, 90, of Stacyville, died October 10, 2021 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, in Osage.

Per his wishes he was cremated.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Oratory, Meyer with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held on 10:00 - 11:00 Saturday at Sacred Heart Oratory. Burial will be in the Visitation Cemetery with Military Rites by Stacyville American Legion Post 569.

Robert (Buggy) was born at home to Fred and Winifred (Gilles) Hemann on June 29, 1931. He attended Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, Iowa. He was employed with Mitchell County as a Road Grader Maintenance Operator until his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews. Robert loved fishing, hunting, and gardening; he also was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. Robert proudly served in the army and served in active duty in the Korean War. He was an active member in the VFW and the Stacyville American Legion.

Robert is survived by two sisters; Mary (Jeanne) Mauer of Riceville, Theresa (Janet) Wilson of Osage, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Winifred, his infant brother Robert William Hemann, sisters; Agnes (Charles) Weber, Gertrude (Tony) Mostek, brothers; Leo (Dorothy) Hemann, Wilmer (Helen) Hemann, and Alfred (Annaliesa) Hemann.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, expression of sympathy can be directed to the Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville or a charity of your choosing

