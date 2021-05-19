Robert J Crooks

June 20, 1949-May 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Robert J Crooks, 71 of Mason City, went to his new home in Heaven at 1:59 a.m. on May 17, 2021, by way of hemorrhagic pancreatitis while hospitalized at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Denison Room at the funeral home in Mason City.

Bob's Earthly life began on June 20, 1949, born to Gladys and Wilbur Crooks, Dougherty, IA. After graduation from Sheffield High School in 1967, he lived and worked in Charles City and started his family with daughter, Sara and son, William. Bob's spiritual life began in 1972 when he received Jesus as his personal savior and was quickly named preacher man as he excitedly shared the gospel with others and continued throughout his life, but certainly not without some detours and challenges along the way.