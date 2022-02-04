Robert Henry Lubbert

January 20, 1940-February 1, 2022

OSAGE-Robert Henry Lubbert, of Osage, passed away February 1, 2022 at Mitchell County Regional Health Services in Osage, Iowa.

Robert “Bob” was born on January 20, 1940, the son of Alice Louise (Evans) and Henry Lubbert. He attended the stone school, Jenkins #4, through the eighth grade, and graduated from Riceville High School in 1958. He went on to serve his country in the Army Reserves from 1962 until 1968.

Bob lived in the Riceville area and worked at Lott Implement and later at Oliver Corporation in Charles City, as well as farming the farm where he grew up. During the years leading up to retirement he was employed at Stacyville Repair. In 1994, he sold the farm and moved to Osage.

Bob loved John Deere and collected John Deere memorabilia. He was a kind and gentle soul and would help anyone if he could. Bob was very social, loved to laugh and could talk to anyone. He truly had the gift to gab. He enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends (or anyone he could strike up a conversation with). Family was everything to Bob, even if you were distant; he always tried to keep in touch. Bob enjoyed attending community events and going to church. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville. Bob loved his four legged friend, Shady and their visits together.

Bob is survived by his brother Dale (Sandy) Lubbert, sister-in-law Nancy Lubbert, eight nieces and nephews: Sheila Doolittle, Dawn Lubbert, Deanna (Greg) Halverson, Kristine Lubbert, Stacy Lubbert, Jeffrey (Monica) Lubbert, Brian (Dawn) Lubbert, Cory (Ashley) Lubbert and 14 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Dean, and great niece Eva.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville. Visitation will also be held at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. and again one hour prior to services at the church on Monday morning.