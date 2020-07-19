× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Hayungs

(1939-2020)

CLEAR LAKE - Robert (Bob) Hayungs, 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake. Public funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will be 9:30 -11:00 a.m prior to the services on Saturday. Bob's funeral service will be live streamed at 11 am on the church website for those who may be unable to attend in person. Robert was born on August 30, 1939, in Marble Rock, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs . He married Karleda Chaney, his wife of 60 years, on May 28th, 1960. Together they started a family and had three children, Tony, Kelli and Scott.

Bob lived a long and rich life, was a beloved father and grandfather. Bob was a social gentleman who loved to chat, was never in a hurry, and adored Iowa football, which he often couldn't watch due to the suspense and his heart issues.