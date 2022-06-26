 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MASON CITY-Robert Harris, 64, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in his Mason City, IA home.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30am June 30, 2022 at Kensett Cemetery, 410th St, Kensett, IA. All are welcome to attend lunch and time for sharing memories from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Kuennen's Quarry, 1555 450th St, Northwood, IA.

Family suggests that memorials may be directed toward the North Iowa Community Kitchen.

Bride ColonialColonial Chapel,, 110 E Spring St, Manly, 641-454-2242 ColonialChapels.com

