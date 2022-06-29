Robert Harris

August 16, 1957-June 22, 2022

MASON CITY-Robert Harris, 64, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in his Mason City, IA home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30am June 30, 2022 at Kensett Cemetery, 410th St, Kensett, IA. All are welcome to attend. A lunch and time for sharing memories from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Kuennen's Quarry, 1555 450th St, Northwood, IA. Family suggests that memorials may be directed to the North Iowa Community Kitchen.

Bob was born on August 16, 1957, the son of Vernon and Judith (Calgaard) Harris. He was a graduate of St. Ansgar High School's Class of 1977. After graduation Bob worked for local farmers and several manufacturers; Farmstead Foods, Carol George Inc., Triggs Trailers, Mason City Fence as well as Sukup. Eventually he worked in carpentry until his health declined.

One of Bob's favorite pastimes was fishing, often along the Shell Rock River. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, wood working, gardening and bird watching. He took pride in having a well manicured lawn for those who passed to enjoy. He spent most of his life in Iowa but he explored living in Denver, Colorado, Florida, and South Dakota. Bob was a fan of classic cars, motorcycles and rock and roll, listening to an extensive collection on vinyl. Although Bob didn't have any children of his own he considered his nieces and nephews a big part of his life and loved them dearly.

Those left to cherish memories of Bob are his sisters, Bonnie (Jerald) Charlson, Susan (Dean) Cowell, Katherine (Stephen) Marshall, Linda (George) Kauffman, nieces and nephews, Angela (Brian) Thompson, Brian (Robin) Charlson, Nicole (Rob) Nelson, Tammie (Jason) Dickens, Wendy (John) Trihus, Jason (Jessie) Cowell, Megan (Rob) Evans, Sara (Luis) Garcia, Jacob (Mariah) Marshall, Tiffany Prince, and Joshua (Heather) Kauffman; aunt, Irma Harris; many great nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his furry companion, Gunner.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Judith Harris; and his brother, Steve.

Bride Colonial Chapel 110 E Spring St Manly 641-454-2242 ColonialChapels.com