Robert H. Trainer

March 24, 1947 - April 4, 2021

MASON CITY - Robert H. Trainer, 74, of Mason City, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with a memorial service starting at 4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Robert Trainer. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Robert Harold Trainer was born on March 24, 1947 to parents Harold and Dorothy (Bloss) Trainer in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1965 and shortly after graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army in 1966. He was stationed in Vietnam and worked as a radio teletype operator. He was honorably discharged on February 23, 1972.

For 35 years, Bob worked at Ruan Transport as a truck driver and received an award for 2 million miles for safe driving. Later in life, he drove the NIACOG bus, and he retired in January 2020.