Robert H. Trainer
March 24, 1947 - April 4, 2021
MASON CITY - Robert H. Trainer, 74, of Mason City, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with a memorial service starting at 4:00 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Robert Trainer. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Robert Harold Trainer was born on March 24, 1947 to parents Harold and Dorothy (Bloss) Trainer in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1965 and shortly after graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army in 1966. He was stationed in Vietnam and worked as a radio teletype operator. He was honorably discharged on February 23, 1972.
For 35 years, Bob worked at Ruan Transport as a truck driver and received an award for 2 million miles for safe driving. Later in life, he drove the NIACOG bus, and he retired in January 2020.
Bob was united into marriage to Kathy Goering on July 7, 1979, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City.
Bob enjoyed going to the casino, playing slots, buying fast sports cars, and going out to eat with his friends and family. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Bob was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, and friend and he will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy of Mason City; children, Craig Barr of Tampa, FL, Carrie (Gary) Allen of Sheffield, Chad (Kitty) Barr of West Des Moines, and Cory (Heather) Trainer of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Brody Russell, Brandi Barr, Mackenzie and Mason Sheahan, Kendyl and Cory Trainer Jr., and Samantha and Sheyenne Allen; sisters, Martha (John) Legler and Kathy (Carl) Christensen; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Harold Trainer; and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.