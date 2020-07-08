× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert H. Fricke

(1936-2020)

MASON CITY - Robert Henry Fricke, 84, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

Per his wishes his body has been cremated and Robert's family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Robert was born March 19, 1936, the son of Harry and Pearl (Wilkenson) Fricke, of Guttenberg, IA. After graduation he went into the Air Force. On July 17, 1956, Robert married Shirleen Friedlein his High School sweetheart. In 1961 the couple welcomed a set of twins into their loving family. Robert and his family later settled in Northwood, IA, where he would work as a Grain Elevator Manager for eighteen years. After retirement from the Grain Elevator, Robert and Shirleen revolved their love of working with upholstery into a business.

Anything outdoors Robert could be found hunting, fishing, watching birds, and spending time with family. Anything Robert said went. Robert loved his family endlessly, always bringing light into their lives.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone… the light remains” – Unknown