Robert H. Davis

October 18, 1922 - January 22, 2020

Robert H. Davis, 97, of Mason City, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

According to Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and an inurnment is planned in Colorado.

The son of Welcome and Winifred Davis, Robert Harrison Davis was born on October 18, 1922 in Mason City. Bob attended and graduated from Mason City High School before enrolling at Hamilton Business College.

Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force where he faithfully served his country during WWII, upon his honorable discharge he returned to Mason City.

Bob was united in marriage to Annabelle Quam and together they were blessed with four children. The family settled in Denver, CO where Bob worked in sales. Following Annabelle's death, Bob returned to Mason City and was united in marriage to Mary Hansen in 1981.

For many years Bob was an avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing and reading.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annabelle; two sons, Jon and Robert, Jr.