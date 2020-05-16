Robert H. Baker

With the kids effectively off to college, Bob and Joy returned to their roots in Thornton in 1999. In 2004, he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and for the next 16 years he fought with collectively more and more difficult health issues related to the cancer and the treatment's side effects. He retired from farming in 2013, after which he spent his time golfing, assisting with maintenance at the Thornton golf course, gardening, and travelling, completing his tour of all 50 states. One of his favorite activities throughout his life was playing pinochle with friends and family, and he won his final game, defeating his wife and daughter-in-law this past weekend. In 2016, they moved to Minnetonka, MN to be near family, with both children having relocated to the area after their college careers. He loved having his family drop by to visit, and the grandchildren always caused extra smiles. His favorite place to visit was the rose garden at The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.