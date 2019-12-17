Robert Gillen Sr.
December 1, 1935 - December 6, 2019
Osage - Robert Gillen Sr., age 84, of Osage passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home as a result of an accidental house fire.
A memorial celebration will be held in honor of both Bob and Nancy Gillen on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Please plan to join their family from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at the Osage VFW Hall, 3693 US Hwy 218, Osage, Iowa.
Robert “Bob” Larry Gillen Sr. was born on December 1, 1935 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the son of Jack and Amelia (Ford) Gillen. Bob attended school in the Waterloo area. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He served from 1954 – 1957.
On Sept. 23, 1958, he married Nancy Graves in Waterloo. To this union, six children were born. Bob worked as an inspector for John Deere for 30 years. He enjoyed watching the birds and spending time with his dog, Merle. Bob loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.
Survivors include his six children; Bobbie (Tom) Shimek, Robert (Shelley) Gillen Jr., Jon Gillen, Richard (Jennette) Gillen, Betty (Dan) Huebsch and Corbin (Doreen) Gillen, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Gerrie Gallant.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy of 57 years, brothers: Everett, Ed, Hollis, Ure, Junior, George, his twin brother; Richard, sisters: Evelyn, Betty, Arlene and Darlene.
