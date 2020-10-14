Robert G. Burns

Robert Burns died peacefully in his home Monday night. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer McKibben and Shannon LaBarge and their families as well as his sisters Ginny Kruger, Vicki Hearn and his brother Randy Burns and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Martha and his grandson Jordan.

Robert and his wife had a financial planning business, supported Youth for Christ, went on missions to Guatemala, were active chamber members and volunteers. Many lives were touched by Robert and he will be missed very much but he is now happily reunited with his wife in Heaven.