June 27, 1939-July 25, 2019
KANAWHA, IOWA - Robert F. Kraft, 80, of Kanawha, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond after a 20 year battle with cancer.
Memorial services for Bob Kraft will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be held in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Robert F. Kraft, the son of Carl F. Kraft and Martha (Freerksen) Kraft, was born on June 27, 1939 in Rural Wright County, Boone Township, on the family farm.
Rob attended school at Renwick, Iowa and graduated from Corwith High School in 1957. Rob attended Wartburg College with the intention of being a teacher but left college and enlisted in the Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1966. Rob then joined his father on the family farm where he pursued his love of farming. He farmed with his son, Kevin Kraft, until his death.
Robert met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Ward, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa in 1961 and they were married September 8, 1963. Robert and his family shared many memories over the years at the Surf - Rob's band played many times at the Surf, Robert and Pat danced many miles on the Surf Ballroom floor and Rob attended too many concerts to count with his family and friends over the years there.
Rob and Pat lived on a family farm near Renwick until 1976 when they moved to Kanawha to live on a farm of their own. They moved into town in Kanawha in 2005.
Robert loved giving pontoon rides and hosting guests at their condo in Clear Lake, and enjoyed the Arizona sun for many years in the winter months.
Robert had a great love for his family and spending time together with them. He loved boating, golfing, John Deere machinery, singing and playing guitar, country and blue grass music as well as any song the Kraft Brothers sang, dancing, taking his convertible for ice cream, RFD television, parades and birthday parties.
Rob was a people person and truly enjoyed meeting people, getting to know them and having a conversation. Whether on his patio at the lake, in his shady spot in his backyard in Arizona or from his pickup window, Rob could be counted on for a smile, a farmer wave and a friendly greeting. Rob was also known for his big bear hugs.
Left to cherish Robert's memory are his devoted wife of 56 years, Pat, daughter, Barbara (Jon Wiese) of Mason City, son, Jimmy of Slater, and son Kevin (Mandy Weeks) of Kanawha. He is also survived by grandchildren Nelson, Madison, Mallory, Joshua, Mitchell, Payton and Piper Violet. Rob also leaves behind his sister, Janice Uhl, sister-in law, Lois Kraft, brother-in-law Robert Ward, sister-in-law Linda Ward, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, brothers-in-law and both his father and mother-in-law.
The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211
