Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr.

October 23, 1924 - January 24, 2020

MASON CITY – Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr., 95, of Sheffield, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Marc Pluff officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hogan-Bremer-Moore.

Bob was born October 23, 1924, the son of Oter and Sophia (Collins) Jensen in Jewell, IA. He married Joan Rittenhouse on November 2, 1957, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dougherty, and to that union three children were born.

Bob grew up and attended school in Dougherty before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving during World War II. He served in the South Pacific as a radioman 3rd class during the invasions of Okinawa and Normandy. He owned and operated Jensen Trucking and Corn Shelling before working for Kerber Milling Company in 1968, as a livestock feed salesman in their Dougherty office.