Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr.
October 23, 1924 - January 24, 2020
MASON CITY – Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr., 95, of Sheffield, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Marc Pluff officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hogan-Bremer-Moore.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was born October 23, 1924, the son of Oter and Sophia (Collins) Jensen in Jewell, IA. He married Joan Rittenhouse on November 2, 1957, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dougherty, and to that union three children were born.
Bob grew up and attended school in Dougherty before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving during World War II. He served in the South Pacific as a radioman 3rd class during the invasions of Okinawa and Normandy. He owned and operated Jensen Trucking and Corn Shelling before working for Kerber Milling Company in 1968, as a livestock feed salesman in their Dougherty office.
Bob was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting the most. He liked to visit with family and friends but most of all, loved attending all of his grandchildren's activities.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan Jensen of Sheffield; three children, Bob (Kim) Jensen, Tom (Amy) Jensen and Mary (Ken) Amsbaugh, all of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Sam and Makenna Amsbaugh and Caden and Corey Jensen; three step-granddaughters, Angie, Stacie and Haylie; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter and Maurice; and a sister, Trudy Smith.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.