Robert Eugene Jensen Sr.
0 comments

Robert Eugene Jensen Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Eugene Jensen Sr.

Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr.

October 23, 1924 - January 24, 2020

MASON CITY – Robert Eugene Jensen, Sr., 95, of Sheffield, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Marc Pluff officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hogan-Bremer-Moore.

Bob was born October 23, 1924, the son of Oter and Sophia (Collins) Jensen in Jewell, IA. He married Joan Rittenhouse on November 2, 1957, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dougherty, and to that union three children were born.

Bob grew up and attended school in Dougherty before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving during World War II. He served in the South Pacific as a radioman 3rd class during the invasions of Okinawa and Normandy. He owned and operated Jensen Trucking and Corn Shelling before working for Kerber Milling Company in 1968, as a livestock feed salesman in their Dougherty office.

Bob was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting the most. He liked to visit with family and friends but most of all, loved attending all of his grandchildren's activities.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan Jensen of Sheffield; three children, Bob (Kim) Jensen, Tom (Amy) Jensen and Mary (Ken) Amsbaugh, all of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Sam and Makenna Amsbaugh and Caden and Corey Jensen; three step-granddaughters, Angie, Stacie and Haylie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter and Maurice; and a sister, Trudy Smith.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Jensen, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News