0 comments

June 8, 1938 - December 20, 2019

Mason City - Robert E. Wright, 81 of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Clinton, died Friday at the North Iowa Hospice House - Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial Services are pending planned for the spring of 2020. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Robert Ernest Wright was born on June 8, 1938 in Sohora, California, the son of Robert N. and Marcia (Fessler) Wright. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon and a graduate of San Diego State College. He married Caralee Rippentrop on October 8, 1976 in Dubuque.

Bob served in the United States Navy for 12 years on active duty and 18 years in the reserves. He also was employed with Quantum Chemical in Clinton for 14 years retiring in 1996.

Bob was a Mason and was very active in many masonic organizations and was very proud of being the Rainbow Dad of the Year for Iowa and Minnesota. He was also very active in veterans organizations.

Bob is survived by his wife: Caralee of Mason City, Iowa; his daughter: Gloria (John) Truitt of Denver, Colorado; his step-children: Saralee (Denny) Vulich of Thompson, Iowa, Jeanine (Mike) O'Rouke of Forest City, Iowa, and Thalia (Joel) Clement of Clinton; 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; his siblings: Carolyn Armstrong of Saratoga, California, Niel Wright of Cordalene, Idaho, and Howard Wright of Bell, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, two sons, two step-daughters, a step son, and a step-grandson.

Memorials can be made to the family.

