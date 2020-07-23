× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Amosson

(1946 - 2020)

Clear Lake – Robert Eugene Amosson, 73, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Bob's family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Bob was born December 28, 1946, the son of Glen and Agnes (Ulstad) Amosson in Mason City. He married Patricia Bos on September 6, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Bob graduated from Rockwell High School. He worked as a livestock buyer for Armour Food Co. in Mason City, was a mediator for the State of Iowa, and farmed for over 40 years. He also served in the Iowa Air National Guard from 1966-1972.