March 16, 1934-December 11, 2019
ROCKFORD - Robert Dunlap, 85, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2019, at Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City. Robert donated his body to Des Moines University for research. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Robert Eugene Dunlap was born March 16, 1934, in Iowa City, a son of Donald and Helen (McCandless) Dunlap. At a young age his family moved to Ames where he attended school, graduating in 1953.
After graduation Bob entered the U.S. Air Force serving as a radar specialist with his last duty station being at the Waverly Air Force Radar Station.
After his military service Bob moved to Mason City where he worked at State Brand Creamery and Decker's. He then worked for Curries many years until his retirement in 1996.
Bob was united in marriage with Donna Rickel on August 21, 1973. They have lived in Rockford since then. Bob was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford and enjoyed working in his flower gardens.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Donna; 7 Children; 11 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; 1 Sister; 1 Brother and nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, 2 children and 1 brother.
Services entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.
