April 6, 1926-September 22, 2019
MASON CITY --- Robert Dean Macek, 93, formerly of Fort Dodge was called to his eternal home on Sunday September 22, 2019 in Mason City, IA.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1023 S. 27th St., Fort Dodge, IA with the Rev. William Van Nostrand officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fort Dodge Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday October 4, 2019 from 4 until 6 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Robert (Bob) was born April 6, 1926 in Fort Dodge, IA the son of John and Elizabeth Macek Sr. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School. During high school Bob was on the 1941 Fort Dodge championship wrestling team. He later enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country from 1944-1946. Bob's education included attending Fort Dodge Jr. College, Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, IA, Colorado State College of Education and the University of Illinois. He taught Junior High and High School math in Mason City, IA for 40 years. It gave him great joy teaching his students in Mason City. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. Bob was also a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fort Dodge, IA
Bob loved the Lord and his favorite verse is Ephesians 2:8-10, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not our own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
Bob is survived by his sister Marian Michel of Boone, IA; many nieces, nephews and godchildren that he loved dearly. He is also survived by a helpful dear friend that he appreciated very much, Glen Losen.
Mr. Macek was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Macek, Sr., brothers, John Jr., Victor, Paul, Milan, Carlo, Ronald, Michael; and sisters, Margaret Macek, Gizela Olson, Darlene Eischeid and Barbara Seymour.
Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Foundation, 1023 S. 27th St., Fort Dodge, IA.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
