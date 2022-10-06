Robert D. Graham

October 4, 2022

MANLY-Robert D. Graham, 83, of Manly passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Salvation Army of Mason City, 747 Village Green Dr SW, Mason City, IA.

The family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com