Robert D. Asbe

(1931 - 2020)

Robert Dean Asbe, 89, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa. Funeral services will be private. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Bob was born in Kensett in 1931 to Henry and Ida (Eliason) Asbe. Following the death of his father, the family moved to Clear Lake where he grew up fishing, boating, hunting, and ice boating during the winter. Bob graduated from Clear Lake High School. He married Janet Potter and they lived in Mason City, but later divorced. They had two children, Michael and Diane.

Bob served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was looking forward to going on an Honor Flight to Washington DC last May with his nephew, Ken Asbe, but it was cancelled due to COVID restrictions. Bob had worked as a maintenance man over the years, retiring from Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company.