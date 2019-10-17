Robert Courson
September 1, 1943 - October 11, 2019
Belmond - Robert Courson, 76, of Belmond, IA, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston, IA, with his loving family at his side.
Robert E. Courson (Rob) was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 1, 1943 to Ronald W. and Virginia E. Courson. His family moved to Belmond in 1944. He was active in Scouting and all sports, excelling in track and basketball. He was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan. As a boy, he would always check the scores in the morning newspaper before starting on his paper route. Rob graduated from Belmond High School in 1961. He graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa with a degree in Psychology. Rob served two years in the United States Army as a neuropsychiatric technician. Rob worked for several years at United Fire and Casualty in Cedar Rapids where he met his wife, Lynda McMillan.
Rob and Lyn were married in 1972 and moved to Belmond in 1974 where Rob joined his father in the R.W. Courson Insurance Agency. They were blessed with two children, Stephanie and Todd. Rob continued with his love of sports, participating in golf, tennis, basketball, and bowling leagues. Summers were spent at the Courson cottage on Lake Cornelia where family and lifelong friends often gathered. He cherished his many friendships throughout the community and was always the life of the party. Rob was a member of the United Methodist church where he served on many church committees and sang in the choir. Rob was born into a family of musicians and loved all kinds of music, especially jazz. Rob and Lyn traveled extensively throughout the United States and many foreign countries.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Lyn, daughter Stephanie (Kevin) Pothoven, son Todd Courson, granddaughters Sophia and Stella Pothoven, brothers Ron (Jane) Courson, Tim Courson, sister Melody (Michio) Ishihara, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Virginia Courson, and his brother Steve.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Belmond United Methodist Church on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family will be present to greet friends and family Thursday October 17 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the church and Friday October 18 one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Belmond United Methodist Church, the Belmond Area Arts Council, Iowa Specialty Hospital of Belmond, and the Belmond Public Library.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
