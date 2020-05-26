November 1, 1943 - May 24, 2020
Robert “Buffalo Bob” Virchow, 76, of Rural Glenville, MN passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle.
A Memorial Service to honor Bob will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. Bob will be laid to rest at Stateline Cemetery at a later date.
Robert Duane Virchow was born November 1, 1943 at the family home in Northwood to Russell Harold and Delores C. (Gordon) Virchow. Growing up in Northwood, Bob attended the Northwood Community School. Bob farmed in the area for numerous years and worked at Wilsons in Albert Lea. He was most known for his exotic animals and took pride in caring for them. Over the years Bob raised mountain lions, monkeys, elk, deer, bears, and just about everything in between. He raised buffalo for 47 years, training numerous calves for movies and tv roles. These adventures introduced Bob to many people from all over the world. On February 15, 1999 Bob married his soul mate, Debbie Sturdevant, and together they shared a lifetime worth of adventures.
Bob was an energetic ball of excitement. He looked forward to driving teams of ponies and being a part of the Wagon Train. He enjoyed time at Sturgis and his Harley Davidson collection. Bob was constantly looking forward to the next animal swap or sale auction, and never truly knew what prizes he might come home with. Most of all, Bob loved being a grandpa. Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy and he looked forward to watching them play sports all over the area.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Debbie; his children, Sandra (Gerald) Pearson of Hampton, MN, Scott (Elizabeth) Virchow of Northwood, IA, Shawn (Tom) Nelson of Hastings, MN, Todd (Sue) Virchow of Garner, IA, Bobbie Jo (Matt) Jacobs of Alden, MN, Brandy Virchow of Lynnville, IA, Cody (Tori) Virchow of Osceola, IA, Jim (Jennifer) Mewes of Clarion, IA and Shawna (Justin) Pralle of Klemme, IA; 18 beloved grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Nelson of Lake Mills, IA; as well as numerous extended family members and countless friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Russell and Delores; a son, Kyle Virchow; a great-grandson, Lawson Strand; and a brother, Donald Virchow.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. ColonialChapels.com. (641) 324-1543.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.