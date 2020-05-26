× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 1, 1943 - May 24, 2020

Robert “Buffalo Bob” Virchow, 76, of Rural Glenville, MN passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle.

A Memorial Service to honor Bob will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. Bob will be laid to rest at Stateline Cemetery at a later date.

Robert Duane Virchow was born November 1, 1943 at the family home in Northwood to Russell Harold and Delores C. (Gordon) Virchow. Growing up in Northwood, Bob attended the Northwood Community School. Bob farmed in the area for numerous years and worked at Wilsons in Albert Lea. He was most known for his exotic animals and took pride in caring for them. Over the years Bob raised mountain lions, monkeys, elk, deer, bears, and just about everything in between. He raised buffalo for 47 years, training numerous calves for movies and tv roles. These adventures introduced Bob to many people from all over the world. On February 15, 1999 Bob married his soul mate, Debbie Sturdevant, and together they shared a lifetime worth of adventures.