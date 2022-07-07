 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Bubba White

November 9, 1956-July 3, 2022

Robert Bubba White born in Mason City, IA to the late Cecil and Betty White, Bob attended Mason City HS 1974 and then Alvernia University in Reading, PA. His career eventually brought him to Omaha where he worked in the natural gas industry.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brother Clyde White; sister Leona Heldt and nephew Nathaniel Heldt.

Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife, Lori; sister Karla Bailey (Matt); and brother Wally White; 6 nieces/nephews; 10 great-nieces/nephews; and many wonderful family and friends.

VISITATION: 10am Saturday, July 9, Korisko, Larkin, Staskiewicz Funeral Home 5108 F Street, Omaha, with services beginning at 11am.

INTERNMENT: Riverview Cemetery Louisville, NE

