Robert "Bobby" Schwieger
March 6, 1963 - September 9, 2019
The family of Robert "Bobby" Schwieger sadly announce his passing on September 9, 2019 from injuries he sustained in an accident that happened on September 2, 2019 while he was riding his motorcycle in Mason City, IA. He passed away with his family by his side.
The family invites everyone to join them Friday, September 20, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA, at 1:30 pm where we will have a graveside service followed by Bobby's close friend, Ralph Brown, leading Bobby's fellow motorcyclists around Clear Lake taking what will be "Rockin' Bob's Final Ride". Following the ride we ask that everyone join us at the VFW, 219 Main Ave, Clear Lake, IA from 4-8 pm to celebrate Bobby's life and pay tribute to the man we knew and loved so much.
Robert Edward Schwieger was born in Iowa City, IA on March 6, 1963 to parents, Larry and Jean (Swaim) Schwieger. Throughout his life he did many things. He was a DJ for 103 KZEV in the late 1980's, known to many as Rockin' Bob. He also DJ'd for many years at Rookies in Clear Lake, and for the last 15 years he was a sales manager for S&K Pallets & Truck Wash. He was also a certified dog trainer, training hounds to hunt and he enjoyed taking care of them. Bobby was a great competitor and would never turn down a challenge whether it be playing foosball, racquetball, softball, or even a pushup contest. He was very active and loved to go see different places, attend concerts, go to theme parks, or touring different golf courses as he was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed riding his beloved Harley Davidson Road King Classic when he could.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved spending time with friends and loved ones and never got enough of his beloved girlfriend, Heidi, whom he planned to share the rest of his life with.
Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Heidi Rippentrop; his father, Larry Schwieger of Alma Center, WI; his sister, Rebecca (Greg Sankey) Schwieger, of Clear Lake, IA; his niece, Stephanie Broege (Richie Martinson) of Mason City and their children, Devon Barkema, Parker Niles, and Raeya Martinson; his niece, Tiffany Riley of Clear Lake, IA; and his niece Tasha Goetsch (Keegan Mykris) of Marion, IA and her children, Taylor & Cael Stucky, Hayden Anderson & Lilliauna Molitor; his goddaughter, Olivia Bartelt; many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many close, longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Schwieger; his maternal grandparents, Joyce & Nelda Swaim (Calvert); paternal grandparents, Mirriam & Lyle Schwieger; an aunt, Linda True; cousin, James Dean True as well as his childhood best friend, Paul Bartelt and his cat, Buddy.
The family would like to thank Bobby's boss and friend, Scott Arnburg, as well as all the nurses & doctors at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's Campus, Rochester, MN and all of his friends that have reached out to them during this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.