Robert (Bob) Watson

Bob was employed at Iowa Kemper Mutual as a Senior VP. He also worked in sales for Iowa Glass and had a late in life job delivering flowers for Baker Floral. Bob was the 1970 YMCA Man of the Year. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Vikings and since childhood, a Cubs fan. He wanted to live long enough to see the Cubs win the World Series, which happened in 2016. After they won, he chuckled and said he needed to change his goals. Bob and Joan traveled to wonderful destinations with family, loved golfing at Highland Golf Course, fishing trips in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and fly-in's to Canada. Bob was known for his humor and quick wit. He always put other's needs before his own. Bob valued his faith, family and friends and cherished his time spent with each and everyone he knew, especially his family. Bob was proud to be a Northender and had a special bond with his childhood friends.