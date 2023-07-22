Robert "Bob" Sidney Halford

July 8, 1929 - July 20, 2023

CLEAR LAKE - Robert "Bob" Sidney Halford 94, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the First Congregational Church, 920 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake, with Reverend Harlan Seri officiating. The Clear Lake VFW Honor Guard of Post 4868 will conduct a flag presentation at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., Monday July 24, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials in his honor may be directed to First Congregational Church of Clear Lake and the Humane Society of North Iowa www.hsni.org.

Robert Sidney Halford was born July 8, 1929, the son of Sidney and Christine (Edmundson) Halford in Ventura, Iowa. Bob graduated from Ventura High School. He continued his education attending Iowa State University, graduating with a General Engineering Degree in 1951. He married the love of his life, Carol Lee Garvin on October 16, 1954. They were blessed with four children, Nancy, Robby, Chris and Todd.

Before his professional career, he was proud to serve his country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army, during the Korean War. He was an Honor Graduate of the Engineering Officer Candidate School, Fort Belvoir, Virginia and was honorably discharged in 1954.

So many people knew Bob Halford as the face of Clear Lake Telephone Company where he worked for 43 years and was their General Manager from 1980 until his retirement in 1996. He was past president of Iowa Telephone Association, a founder of Iowa Network Services (INS) and past president of OPASTCO National Telephone Association as well.

Giving back to the community is core to who Bob Halford was, and his love for Clear Lake is witnessed in so many ways. He was a long-time member of First Congregational Church. He also gave his time & guidance to the Clear Lake Noon Lions, the Clear Lake Community School Board of Education, was President of the Clear Lake Chamber Board, and was a member and past President of the Economic Development Corporation. Bob along with other investors was a previous owner of The Surf Ballroom from 1970-1994 and continued to support and enjoy The Surf Ballroom his entire life. In recognition of his tremendous contributions to Clear Lake, Bob was named Grand Marshall of the Clear Lake 4th of July parade in 2000.

Bob enjoyed life to its fullest. He especially enjoyed people, learning about them, listening to them and making new friends. Listing all of his interests & joys is impossible, but a few of them include: golfing at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, playing cards and games anywhere, any time; watching the Iowa Hawkeyes teams, especially football & wrestling; eating at The Ritz, Northwestern Steakhouse, The Muskie and the Half Moon; watching all the activity on the lake from his beautiful home & deck; travelling to Boca Grande, Florida, and most of all – being with his family and friends and his beloved schnauzers.

Survivors include his wife Carol Lee Halford; children Nancy (Cindy Hesley) Halford, Chris Halford, Todd (Susie) Halford; grandchildren Collin Peterson (Kasey), Nicky Halford, Johnny Halford; great grandchildren Graham, Bennett and Crew Peterson; nieces & nephews Victoria Murphy (Dennis), Felicia, Richard (Angela), James (Talia); and sister-in-law Monica Sosaya Halford.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Christine, his son Robert "Robby", his brother Richard "Dick" and his niece Raquel.

Arrangements entrusted by Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.