Robert “Bob” Sanders

July 11, 1940-October 26, 2022

Robert “Bob” Sanders, 82, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.

Bob was born on July 11, 1940, to Ernest and Florence Sanders. On New Year's Eve, 1957, Bob met the love of his life, Sharon Brunsvold at the New Year's Eve dance in Kensett Iowa. Bob and Sharon were married 2 years later, on June 21, 1959. For over 63 years, they shared a very special love for one another, and you rarely saw one without the other. Bob and Sharon settled in Sheffield in 1962 and quickly became active members of the community. Bob was a selfless human and always looked for ways to do more for others, and to make the world he was blessed to live in just a little bit better. Bob was an active member in all things Sheffield, including the Lions Club, Sheffield Community Club, Zion St. John Lutheran Church, ACC (Area Community Commonwealth), Booster Club and the Sheffield Volunteer Fireman. Bob supported the community in many other ways as well, including working with Sharon to build commerce in the community.

While first planting roots in Sheffield, he worked at the local grocery store, B & W, where he eventually became manager. In the 70's Bob and Sharon opened and operated The Peppermint Inn – a great place for teens and families to go to enjoy some good music and great drive-in food. Additionally, in the late 70's he and Sharon opened a department store in Sheffield, Bo-Shar Department Store, where many locals would come for all their household and personal goods. During this time, he also found his home professionally at Sukup Manufacturing. Bob retired from Sukups after over 30 years of service, and at that point started his dream job with Sharon, being a professional photographer and opening Sanders Photography.

Bob and Sharon were blessed with 2 children, Scott Sanders and Sue (Sanders) Petersen. Bob was also a very active parent and didn't miss a single activity that either of them participated in. Bob was always there and because he had a love for photography, usually had a camera in hand to capture every moment. As his children grew up, his love for family continued to grow and he was an active grandfather and eventually great grandfather, never missing any activity any of them were participating in.

Bob loved taking adventures with his family across the country in their station wagon or conversion van and once retired, he and Sharon continued this passion and loved to split their time between Sheffield and Bullhead City, AZ where they had a whole new community of friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Scott (Lori) and Sue (Roberto), his sister Margaret (Sanders) Shores, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Bob is welcomed into heaven by his parents, Ernest and Florence Sanders, Sharon's parents, Otto and Lottie Brunsvold, 2 brothers, Harold “Butch” and Charles “Chuck” Sanders, and one sister, Dorothy (Sanders) Fagerstrom.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 30th at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield from 2:00 to 4:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 31st at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield at 10:30am. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sheffield.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the West Fork Food Pantry.