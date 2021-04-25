Robert (Bob) Rasmussen
October 6, 1941-April 22, 2021
RICEVILLE-Robert (Bob) Rasmussen, age 79, of Riceville, Iowa, passed peacefully on April 22nd, 2021, surrounded by family at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Bob was born on October 6th, 1941 in Clarion, Iowa to Leonard and Ethelyn (Holm) Rasmussen. He attended Kanawha High School, graduating in 1959. Following his high school graduation, he went to Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, majoring in education. Bob excelled in football and was inducted into the UIU Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1994, he was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He began his teaching career at Riceville, Iowa in 1963, where he taught physical education, science, and health over the course of 35 years. Bob began his coaching career as an assistant football coach and was the head football coach for 33 years. He coached the Wildcats to a State Championship in 1993.
On August 18th, 1984, Bob married the love of his life, Bette Jo (Bossom) Lee. Together they raised four daughters. Bob enjoyed hunting with his dog, Josie, and taking daily walks with his wife. He was an avid Cubs and Hawkeye fan, appreciated reading entertaining books, and liked watching old westerns on TV. Bob will be remembered as a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He would do anything for anyone and will be missed by those whose lives he touched.
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bette, Riceville; his daughters; Danette (Terri) Rasmussen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Darla (Steven) Jacobs of Waseca, Minnesota; Debra (Chauncey) Barry of Marion, Iowa; Andrea (Patrick) Fair of Riceville, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Hallie and Benjamin Jacobs; Brady Barry; Callee, Morgan, Lilyana, and Samuel Fair; three siblings, Ronald (Connie) Rasmussen of Charles City, Iowa; Suzanne (Bob) Klein of Fulda, Minnesota; Jack Rasmussen of Kanawha, Iowa; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Jacqie (Jim) Kruger of Almo, Kentucky; Jim (Trish) Bossom of Waverly, Iowa; Bernie (Vicky) Bossom of Streator, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ethelyn Rasmussen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Maxine Bossom and sister-in-law, Lisa Rasmussen.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville, Iowa.Funeral service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 at Rasmussen Field in Riceville, Iowa with Pastor Tim Sir. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Riceville Booster Club, the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trailhead, or a charity of your choice.
