Robert (Bob) Patterson

In April of 1984, he was United in marriage to Pam Asbjornson and they were blessed with two children, Brandi and Travis. He and Pam grew apart but remained great friends and he remained an amazing father to Brandi and Travis.

Amongst the things he loved the most were his family, following Kelly Shyrock wherever he raced at and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Bob could not go anywhere without stopping to visit with a friend, co-worker or one of his students. He always had a smile to share and a joke to tell to make those laugh around him. The moments of laughter he shared with others will be cherished for a lifetime to come.

His family would like to thank the MercyOne staff along with the staff at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for making his last months as special and joyous as they could be.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory; daughter Brandi(Kris) Paulson of Mason City, son Travis(Stacy) Patterson of Mason City, Three grandsons; Tyler Paulson, Hudsen Simmer and Tyler Patterson, two brothers Ronnie (Marty)Patterson of Algona and Randy (Craig) Patterson of Wesley Chapel, FL , many cousins, nieces, nephews and many more close friends.

Bob was preceded in death by baby Patterson, and his Mother and Father.

