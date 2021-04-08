Robert “Bob” Michael McFarland (Dello)

January 31, 1979-April 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Robert “Bob” Michael McFarland (Dello), 42, went home to the Garden on April 4, 2021.

A Celebration of Life and Love will be held from 2:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Funeral Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Family requests that attendants wear a tie-dye shirt and or your favorite band t-shirt for Bob along with a mask.

Bob was born to Angie VanEvery-Vanderhoff and Carlin “Mac” McFarland on January 31, 1979 in Mason City, Iowa. He was a graduate of Mason City High School and worked many jobs spreading his joy to all who were blessed to meet him. When Bob loved, he loved with his full heart. The greatest loves of his life were his son Colby Robert McFarland and Music. Bob was the definition of the "life-of-the-party”, his impact on those he met will never be forgotten. He had a sense of humor out of this world and he made everyone smile ear to ear with joy and laughter. His bright light will shine on in the stars but the world is dimmer without his free spirit.