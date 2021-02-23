Robert “Bob” Lester Johnson

Bob later worked as a janitor at Waldorf College. He also worked with his cousin, Harvey D. Johnson on his farm. After Harvey passed away from cancer, Bob continued to help Greg Wirtjes, Harvey's son- in –law, farm. While Bob worked at Waldorf College he met Martha Johnson and the couple was married on January 3, 1981, at Faith Lutheran Church. They lived in Forest City and together helped care for many elderly friends, providing transportation and companionship for the homebound. Bob enjoyed working, especially outside. He and Martha kept a big garden and shared their produce with many. Bob and Martha would walk up to two miles a day. They enjoyed going out to eat together. Bob faithfully took care of Martha who passed away from Alzheimer's Disease on February 13th, 2010. Bob was a quiet man who enjoyed getting to know people. He enjoyed young children and getting together with his extended family. He spent several years at Westview Care Center and one could find him joking with the staff and developing friendship with the staff and people there.