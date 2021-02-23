Robert “Bob” Lester Johnson
August 28, 1932 - February 16, 2021
Forest City - Robert “Bob” Lester Johnson, age 88 of Forest City, IA passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, with Lay Minister Rose Visser officiating. Burial will be held at Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa
Robert L. Johnson was born on August 28, 1932, to Bill and Marie Johnson. Bob graduated from Hayfield High School and helped on his parent's farm working with livestock, growing crops, and doing custom work for others.
Bob later worked as a janitor at Waldorf College. He also worked with his cousin, Harvey D. Johnson on his farm. After Harvey passed away from cancer, Bob continued to help Greg Wirtjes, Harvey's son- in –law, farm. While Bob worked at Waldorf College he met Martha Johnson and the couple was married on January 3, 1981, at Faith Lutheran Church. They lived in Forest City and together helped care for many elderly friends, providing transportation and companionship for the homebound. Bob enjoyed working, especially outside. He and Martha kept a big garden and shared their produce with many. Bob and Martha would walk up to two miles a day. They enjoyed going out to eat together. Bob faithfully took care of Martha who passed away from Alzheimer's Disease on February 13th, 2010. Bob was a quiet man who enjoyed getting to know people. He enjoyed young children and getting together with his extended family. He spent several years at Westview Care Center and one could find him joking with the staff and developing friendship with the staff and people there.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and his parents.
