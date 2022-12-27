Robert “Bob” L. Ingersoll

December 24, 2022

SHEFFIELD-Robert “Bob” L. Ingersoll, 60, of Sheffield, Iowa entered his final resting place on December 24, 2022 in his home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Carlson and Pastor Brian Rezendes officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Visitation will take place from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service at 9:30am on Friday.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com