Robert “Bob” Kelly

August 13, 1966 - April 19, 2020

Robert “Bob” Kelly, 53, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Mason City.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Roseville with inurnment taking place at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Robert “Bob” Joseph Kelly, was born August 13, 1966, in Charles City, the son of Norman & Sara (Warner) Kelly. He grew up on the farm in Marble Rock, starting elementary school in Marble Rock and graduating from Mason City High School in 1987. Bob advanced from the group home setting to living independently in various apartments in Mason City, living for many years with his good friend Phil Meyer.

After training with North Iowa Vocational Center (NIVC), Bob worked at various jobs in the Mason City area, including Target, Dillinger's and since 2013, Hy-Vee West. Bob took pride in living and working independently. Bob was a “people person” and he very much enjoyed seeing familiar faces at work and in the community. Bob's family would like to thank everyone in the community that was kind, generous and helpful to him in any way.