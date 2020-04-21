Robert “Bob” Kelly
August 13, 1966 - April 19, 2020
Robert “Bob” Kelly, 53, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Mason City.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Roseville with inurnment taking place at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Joseph Kelly, was born August 13, 1966, in Charles City, the son of Norman & Sara (Warner) Kelly. He grew up on the farm in Marble Rock, starting elementary school in Marble Rock and graduating from Mason City High School in 1987. Bob advanced from the group home setting to living independently in various apartments in Mason City, living for many years with his good friend Phil Meyer.
After training with North Iowa Vocational Center (NIVC), Bob worked at various jobs in the Mason City area, including Target, Dillinger's and since 2013, Hy-Vee West. Bob took pride in living and working independently. Bob was a “people person” and he very much enjoyed seeing familiar faces at work and in the community. Bob's family would like to thank everyone in the community that was kind, generous and helpful to him in any way.
Bob loved the various outings he was able to attend with NIVC and always had a story to share. He especially liked attending sporting events and visits to sports stadiums. He also enjoyed time with his family, getting together for holidays & birthdays. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved shopping for anything Harley. Bob also liked old cars & collecting toy tractors. Bob's family would especially like to thank everyone at NorthStar, NIVC and Hy-Vee for all the ways they helped Bob be a part of the community.
Living family members include his dad, Norm Kelly of Marble Rock; his siblings: Mardel (Rod) Brockett of Reinbeck, Andy (Dr. Corey) Kelly of Holy Cross, and Frank (Mary) of Mason City; and his nieces & nephews: Kelly, Sadie & Paul Brockett; Skyler, Liam & Bryce Kelly; and Ryan & Avery Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Sara Kelly.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be left to the discretion of the family and will be dispersed among organizations that helped Bob.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
