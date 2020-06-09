Robert “Bob” Hestad

Robert Wayne Hestad, the son of Hjalmer and Inez (Knudtson) Hestad, was born August 25, 1940 in Crystal Township, Hancock County, Iowa. He attended the country schools of Hancock and Winnebago counties and graduated from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1959. Bob served in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969. On June 26, 1965 he married Patty Lynn Crawford at Calvary Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. They farmed north of Garner all of their married life. Family and friends meant the world to him, never missing an opportunity to share his time and talents with others. You could be sure to find him with a cup of coffee, telling a story or joke, while sharing his favorite treats that Patty baked, especially kolaches, kringla, and lutetfisk and lefsa for the Norwegians. Bob enjoyed welding, fixing and creating things, visiting with friends young and old and tractor rides on his JD 4020 and JD 3010. He was a good Christian man, who was a true caretaker of his land, farming was his life. Surely friends, neighbors and strangers embraced him for his generosity, gift of conversation, sense of humor and great willingness to help. Bob was always the one to be counted on. He was a blessing and a gift to all and a good man. He will be missed immensely by all.